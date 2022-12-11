Officials: Marinette man not charged in fatal shooting

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette Police Department revealed details of a domestic-related shooting that left a woman dead on December 1st; police say Nicholas Smith’s killing of Edwina Anderson was legally justified.

Earlier in December, someone called to report seeing a woman with gunshot wounds in the hallway of the trolley station apartment complex. Police went to the residence and reported the woman, later identified as Anderson, holding a bloody knife.

“That’s when Mr. Smith was stabbed through his hand. The knife was removed by miss Anderson from his hand, and he went to get up and she was getting up at the same time with the knife in hand, and that’s when the first shot was fired.” said Marinette Police Detective, Mike Kahles.

Anderson was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries. After the incident, a man called police to say, “he had been stabbed and he thought he shot someone.” The man went to the same hospital before he was taken to jail pending on the investigation; authorities say deciding against any charges was a difficult decision.

Deshea Morrow, the District Attorney said, “If we cannot meet our burden of proof, then ethically, we should not issue charges. So, I can say that it was a very painstaking process and not one that was arrived at easily.”

Police also confirmed children were in the apartment at the time of the incident, they were unharmed and are now in the care of child protective services.

