Officials: Marinette man not charged in fatal shooting

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette Police Department revealed details of a domestic-related shooting that left a woman dead on December 1st; police say Nicholas Smith’s killing of Edwina Anderson was legally justified.

Earlier in December, someone called to report seeing a woman with gunshot wounds in the hallway of the trolley station apartment complex. Police went to the residence and reported the woman, later identified as Anderson, holding a bloody knife.

“That’s when Mr. Smith was stabbed through his hand. The knife was removed by miss Anderson from his hand, and he went to get up and she was getting up at the same time with the knife in hand, and that’s when the first shot was fired.” said Marinette Police Detective, Mike Kahles.

Anderson was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries. After the incident, a man called police to say, “he had been stabbed and he thought he shot someone.” The man went to the same hospital before he was taken to jail pending on the investigation; authorities say deciding against any charges was a difficult decision.

Deshea Morrow, the District Attorney said, “If we cannot meet our burden of proof, then ethically, we should not issue charges. So, I can say that it was a very painstaking process and not one that was arrived at easily.”

Police also confirmed children were in the apartment at the time of the incident, they were unharmed and are now in the care of child protective services.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’
Matthew Beyer (middle) is told he's under arrest after hours of questioning about his...
Beyer suggested his brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s murders
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Teen sentenced for killing 7-year-old boy appeals conviction

Latest News

Benefitting Children's Wisconsin
Green Bay Santa Cycle brings in record numbers for Children’s Wisconsin
Benefitting Children's Wisconsin
WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY
Marcy Salm
WATCH: Mishicot community comes together for woman who died from cancer
Man not charged in fatal shooting
WATCH - MARINETTE SHOOTING LATEST