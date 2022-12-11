Newly found marine fossil being compared to the Rosetta Stone

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST
(CNN) – A marine fossil just discovered in Australia is being compared to the Rosetta Stone, which helped decode ancient languages.

The 100-million-year-old skeleton, found on a cattle station in the Queensland Outback, is being hailed as a breakthrough that may provide vital clues about prehistoric life.

Some amateur paleontologists made the discovery.

The three women, known as the “Rock Chicks,” go around Australia hunting for fossils.

