Mishicot community honors woman following Ovarian cancer battle

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family and dozens of community members gathered to honor 49-year-old Marcy Salm at the Detour Bar and Grill Saturday.

What started as a benefit for hospital trips and medication costs evolved into covering final family matters. Marcy died Friday after a long battle with Clear Cell Carcinoma Ovarian cancer.

“She fought and fought,” Mike Salm said. “We fully supported her as a family and led her to her peace. We were behind her the whole time.”

People packed into every room of the bar, participating in fundraisers like a 50/50 raffle and silent auction for 127 donated baskets.

Organizers even held a karaoke competition where participants could nominate someone to sing a song for a certain amount of money. The only way to get out of it was to donate a matching or higher amount. Someone paid out over $100 to avoid taking the stage.

“We’re very much blown away but it’s very much a testament to who she is and her spirit living on,” Mary’s sister-in-law Deanna said. “Even in the hardest days she was focused on other people. She was the most selfless woman I’ve ever met.”

Marcy served in the military during Operation Desert Storm and worked in the non-profit field... just two examples of her devotion to others.

“She was very intentional in working in a way that supported others. There were countless family dinners where she was the last one to go through the buffet line because she wanted to make sure everyone else was taken care of first,” Deanna said.

Benefit organizers said they’ve raised around $12,000 so far... but there’s still a long way to go. If you’d like to donate you can visit the family’s GoFundMe.

“We have decided as a family that anything in excess of those final family members we are going to donate and pay it forward. We’re going to take the generosity the community has given to us and give it to others,” Deanna explained.

