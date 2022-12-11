Green Bay Santa Cycle brings in record numbers for Children’s Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a festive sight see Sunday morning in Green Bay, over 100 cheerful Santa’s riding seven miles on a bike in the 6th annual Santa Cycle benefiting Children’s Wisconsin.

WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth organizes the event, he says it was a record year with over $25,000 raised for Children’s Wisconsin.

People from near and far came to today’s event to help raise money for the pediatric health organization, some were riding to give back to those who helped their kids in their time of need.

“We had been at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee off and on and then we had a four month stay and the care that we received there saved her life. We are forever grateful for all the patience and the dedication of the staff there.” said Kathy Block, said a Santa Cycle rider from Clintonville.

Pete’s Garage, Broken Spoke, and Stadium Bike are all sponsors of the Santa Cycle in Green bay.

