CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Quick criminals draining money from gift cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Quick criminals are draining the money from gift cards.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has been receiving complaints from people who go to use a gift card and find out they have a zero balance.

“Gift cards have been drained within 20 minutes of purchasing them,” says Michelle Reinen, Policy Advisor, DATCP.

This is not the same old holiday gift card scene.

“What we think is behind some of this is technology, such as bots. That these bots are monitoring the retailers marketplace, if you will, for these gift cards, and when they see that they’re activated they immediately deplete the funds,” says Reinen. “And bots can really work at very high speeds. It’s a digital task set up behind the scenes and they can be just searching thousands of cards per second and notifying the criminal as soon as they find one with a balance and have the ability for that criminal to go deplete that gift card.”

Reinen says this complicated scheme may start with criminals stealing numbers off cards at the store.

“There’s a large kiosk and someone were to go use a skimmer and scan the cards while they’re not activated, at that point having that scan focuses the bot on how to do its work and which cards to be monitoring,” Reinen says. “So it’s not just all programming behind the scenes.”

Consumer protection recommends examining your gift card and making sure the packaging isn’t damaged.

Shop for gift cards at stores you trust.

Keep the receipt.

“Get that activation receipt. Keep your records about activation and hand it to the recipient. But really encourage the recipient to use the gift card as soon as possible,” Reinen said.

“Be in communication with the store, saying, ‘Look, I purchased it here, it was drained here in 20 minutes, and you can see there was no purchase. It wasn’t there.’ And reporting to the store is going to help them focus on the issue, as well.”

If you’re buying a gift card to a store where you have an account, or the recipient has an account, load them right away to secure the funds.

For additional information and consumer protection resources, or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov. If you have questions or believe you are a victim of a scam, report it by calling DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or emailing DATCPHotline@wi.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.