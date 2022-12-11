CLOUDY & QUIET WEATHER THROUGH TUESDAY... UNTIL A BIG WINTER SYSTEM ARRIVES

Early dense fog has formed in parts of northeast Wisconsin especially near the bay and lakeshore along with slippery roads from the rain and snow. High pressure has moved over the upper Midwest which will keep the area dry, but cloudy. Highs will continue to be in the mid 30s with lows down in the upper 20s. Winds will be calm between 0-5 mph from the north. The quiet weather will linger into the new week with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures will warm up slightly to the upper 30s and lows in the lower 30s.

The next big winter system will begin to strengthen rapidly across the Midwest on Tuesday, the same system that brought lots of rain and snow for the west coast. The system will bring several chances of rain and snow starting Tuesday night and continue almost non-stop through Friday. The precipitation will start out as rain, but once colder air aloft moves in, the rain will convert over to snow by Wednesday. The wintry mix will continue through Friday as another system forms over the Ohio River Valley. Accumulation models are too sporadic to know for sure how much northeast Wisconsin could see, but several inches of snow are becoming more likely. Temperatures will warm up slowly to the lower 40s by Wednesday before the cold air arrives.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 3-6 MPH

MONDAY: E 3-6 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, early fog possible. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog develops late. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Overcast with late showers, slightly warmer. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Rain with early chances of brief snow showers. HIGH: 41 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Rain and snow, overcast. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: More rain and snow chances, overcast. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, getting colder. HIGH: 31

