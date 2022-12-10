US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a United States postal worker.

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package, police said.

The victim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly two decades.

Investigators are searching for those responsible.

The Milwaukee Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

No other details have been released.

