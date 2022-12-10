Teen sentenced for killing 7-year-old boy appeals conviction

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The lawyer for a Mishicot teen filed a formal appeal Friday to overturn Damian Hauschultz’s conviction for the death of a 7-year-old boy who was in his family’s care.

Hauschultz was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide after Ethan Hauschultz died from hypothermia and blunt force injuries in 2018.

His parents were Ethan’s court-appointed guardians since 2017. As punishment for not knowing their Bible verses, Ethan and his siblings were forced to walk laps around the yard for two hours a day while carrying heavy logs. The criminal complaint in the case said when the children kept dropping the logs, Hauschultz hit, kicked and poked Ethan, repeatedly pushed him to the ground, rolled the heavy log across his chest, and stood on the boy’s “body and head while Ethan was face-down in a puddle.” When Ethan became unresponsive, Hauschultz buried him under packed snow and ice.

At issue is whether statements Hauschultz, who was 14 at the time, should have been admissible in court. His lawyer points out police questioned the boy by himself three times -- first at the hospital, then at the sheriff’s office, and then after being awakened at 2:45 in the morning after Ethan was pronounced dead -- and he was never given Miranda warnings.

The circuit court said Hauschultz was not in Miranda custody at the time of the interviews, but would a 14-year-old boy feel free under those circumstances to end the questioning and leave, or even know that he could? His lawyer challenges a circuit court ruling that his statements were voluntary.

“Damian’s overnight questioning took place in the same stationhouse interrogation room he’d spent two-and-a-half hours in before, again with no friendly adult present, again without advice about his rights—or even any mention that he could decline to answer questions,” the appellate brief reads.

Hauschultz reached a plea bargain on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Felony charges of child abuse and substantial battery were dismissed but read into the record, so the judge could weigh them at sentencing.

The maximum penalty for reckless homicide is 40 years in prison and 20 years on extended supervision. Hauschultz received half of that, but it was more than the district attorney asked for, which was a 12- to 17-year sentence.

The Court of Appeals District 2 will now wait for a response from the State to the lawyer’s challenge. That brief is expected by January 9, 2023. There is no timeline for having a decision.

Hauschultz’s mother, Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, 39, was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading no contest to felony charges of child abuse-failing to prevent great harm and failure to prevent mental harm to a child.

Hauschultz’s father, Timothy Hauschultz, 52, is still awaiting trial on charges of felony murder, child abuse, battery, and contributing to delinquency resulting in death. His next court date is a motion hearing on January 5.

The boy’s death inspired Wisconsin’s Ethan’s Law. Sponsored by state Sen. Andre Jacque and signed by Gov. Tony Evers, Ethan’s Law protects children from being placed with anyone who was found guilty of abusing a child or was charged with the crime but plea-bargained to a lesser charge.

