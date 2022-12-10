No Charges Will be Filed in Shooting Death of Marinette Woman

the Marinette Police Dept. revealed details of a domestic-related shooting that left a woman dead on Dec. 1st.
Marinette Shooting
Marinette Shooting(Michael Bergman)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say Nicholas Smith’s killing of Edwina Anderson is legally justified.

On December 1, someone called to report seeing a woman with gunshot wounds in the hallway of the trolley station apartment complex.

Police went to the residence and reported that the woman, later identified as Anderson, was holding a bloody knife. Anderson was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries. After the incident, a man called police to say “he had been stabbed and he thought he shot someone.”The man went to the same hospital before he was taken to jail pending an investigation.

“After I spoke with Mr. Smith, I interviewed him extensively.. probably twice over the course of four hours. What he was telling us had happened appeared to match what we were seeing on the crime scene,” said Mike Kahles the Marinette Police Dept. Detective.

Police say that after reviewing of the evidence in the case, they determined the shooting was justified under Wisconsin law and no charges will be filed.

Police also confirmed there were children in the apartment at the time of the incident, but they were unharmed.

