MORE CHANCES OF SNOW & RAIN TONIGHT, SLIPPERY ROADS POSSIBLE SUNDAY MORNING

As one winter system leaves, another boundary develops in Minnesota creating another chance for more snow and rain on Saturday. Snow showers will likely develop after noon on Saturday specifically over the Northwoods area. Heading into Saturday night, the snow will become more widespread across northeast Wisconsin with Fox Valley area seeing more freezing rain to rain. Otherwise, Saturday will be overcast with seasonal highs in the mid to lower 30s with winds off the lake between 5-10 mph. The weak boundary will move over the state by Saturday night changing the winds from the east to the north between 5-10 mph. Lows will fall to the lower 30s and upper 20s.

The snow and rain that will fall Saturday night could refreeze on roads creating ice spots especially over the Northwoods area. Any commute on Sunday morning could be slippery because of the ice spots. Besides that, Sunday will be a quiet day with overcast skies once again and temperatures being in the mid 30s. Winds will continue to be from the north between 5-10 mph. Lows will fall to the lower 30s and upper 20s again. High pressure will keep Sunday and Monday dry before the next winter system impacts Wisconsin starting Tuesday night.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Overcast, early snow flurries possible. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Mixture of snow and rain possible. Snowfall less than an inch. Overcast LOW: 31

SUNDAY: More overcast and gloomy skies. Seasonal. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly warmer. HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Intervals of sunshine and clouds. Late wintry mix possible. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Rain and snow likely. HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: More snow and rain possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Gradual clearing, cooling down. HIGH: 33

