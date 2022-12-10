LIGHT WINTRY PRECIP MAY LEAD TO ADDITIONAL SLICK SPOTS TONIGHT & EARLY SUNDAY AM

A weak weather maker will gradually wind down tonight... but light snow, freezing drizzle, or just plain drizzle remain possible. Minor amounts of frozen precipitation in areas that dip below freezing may lead to additional slick spots on untreated roadways and elevated surfaces like bridges. Keep that in mind if you’ll be out and about. Lows will be in the 20s north of the Fox Valley with low 30s in the Valley and near Lake Michigan. Some fog or freezing fog is also possible. Winds will be light and variable.

Scattered Slick Spots Possible Tonight (WBAY)

We’ll be in between systems Sunday through most of Tuesday. While there may be some brief clearing from time to time, generally cloudy skies are expected during this time. Highs stay in the mid 30s with overnight lows in the low 30s and 20s.

A major storm system remains on track from Tuesday night through the end of the work week. Areas of snow, rain, sleet, or combination thereof continue to be a concern. It’s still too early to tell who will get what, but the potential is there for some good snow (6″ or more) in parts of the region. The temperature profile of the lower atmosphere will be around freezing, hence the chance of various precipitation types. Gusty winds will develop as well. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days for more specific information.

Big Storm by Midweek (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: ESE/N 2-4 MPH

SUNDAY: NNE 3-8 MPH

TONIGHT: Light snow, drizzle, and freezing drizzle gradually taper. Scattered slick spots. LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Turning breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Areas of snow, rain, and/or wintry mix. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Areas of snow or mix. Breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Breezy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some lingering snow flakes possible. Blustery and colder. HIGH: 31

