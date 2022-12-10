LIGHT SNOW AND MIX BY SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Skies will stay cloudy tonight with occasional flurries possible... no accumulating snow is expected. Temperatures will dip into the mid 20s to near 30° by midnight and should then hold steady or slowly rise early Saturday morning. A weak weather disturbance will arrive during the day and will lead to drizzle or a light wintry mix around the Fox Valley. Northern areas could see some steadier snow showers and an inch or so of accumulation will be possible north of Green Bay.

Temperatures will be in the lower and middle 30s for highs Saturday. Because of that, roads may turn slippery across northern Wisconsin; but we likely don’t see too many travel issues around the Fox Valley. Mostly cloudy skies persist on Sunday, but the day should be dry. Highs will be several degrees above average in the upper 30s. Quiet weather should continue on Monday as well.

A bigger system should take shape across the central U.S. early in the week and it will impact our weather mid-week. Clouds will thicken as the wind picks up on Tuesday. It will be seasonably mild with highs around 40 degrees. A mix of rain and snow looks to spread into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain and snow showers would continue on Wednesday before wrapping up as light snow Thursday. This system is still days away so the forecast is certainly not set in stone at this point. Continue to check back for updates as the finer details come into focus.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: N 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Overcast continues with flurries possible. LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered PM mix around the Fox Valley... light snow NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but seasonably mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken with chance of rain-snow at NIGHT. Breezy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain and snow showers. HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Early flakes possible with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. HIGH: 33

