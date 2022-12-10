Drugs, gun found during Fond du Lac County traffic stop

FDL County drug, gun bust
FDL County drug, gun bust
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said officials arrested a 23-year-old Langlade County man following a traffic stop Friday night.

A Sheriff’s K-9 handler saw a vehicle traveling south on I-41 before pulling into a Kwik Trip parking lot at South Hickory Street. The deputy conducted a traffic stop for moving and equipment violations.

“Immediately upon making contact with the driver and sole occupant, the deputy could smell the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and could see raw marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle,” a media release from Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt reads.

The deputy saw a gun in the driver’s door jamb once the suspect left the vehicle. It was loaded. The driver told authorities he isn’t a concealed carry permit holder.

Officials found 29 bags of edible THC infused candy, plus around $70,000 cash alongside the gun and marijuana.

The suspect is in the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and firearm related charges. Sheriff Waldschmidt said the suspect is currently out on bail for felony attempting to allude an officer in Portage County... and was arrested for felony bail jumping.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force is still investigating the incident.

FDL County gun, drug bust
FDL County gun, drug bust

