TSA to host hiring event for Northern Wisconsin in Appleton

Recruitment for Green Bay and Appleton international airports
TSA at airport
TSA at airport(KWQC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Transportation and Security Administration will stock up on staff at the area’s two major airports. Applicants are welcome to introduce themselves at a recruitment event scheduled on Dec 13 at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The hotel is located at 333 W College Avenue, Appleton, WI 54911. Pre-registration is required at https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/3fb7cd68-720a-4af8-9aee-82936c9dfe3e

The TSA has full time and part time positions available at both airports - attendees will receive information on the qualification requirements.

The event includes a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers. Participants will be able to complete all or part of these processes, which will significantly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees, 401k coverage and more.

Starting pay is $18.59 per hour at GRB and $17.92 at ATW with opportunities for pay increases after six months. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible new hires at ATW – $500 after onboarding and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through Sept. 30, 2023.

TSA seeks those who want to take the initial step into a rewarding federal career and support TSA’s critical mission of protecting our nation’s transportation systems. Visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/events/12-13/northeast-wisconsin-recruiting-event to learn more

