St. Nick rides a fire truck to collect toys and food in Oshkosh

The jolly elf is collecting food and toys for needy families in the area
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A food and toy drive is well underway in Oshkosh, but there is still time to help out and meet St. Nick himself.

We were able to catch a glimpse of Santa Thursday night as he went through neighborhoods with the help of the Oshkosh Fire Department.

The fire department is collecting toys and non-perishable food items to make sure everyone in the area has what they need for their Christmas celebrations. Those donations will go to the Salvation Army, which will help to distribute them.

Santa and his helpers will be back in Oshkosh again next Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the northeast part of town.

