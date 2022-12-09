Potentially fatal CWD confirmed in deer in Shawano County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirms a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in southwestern Shawano County in the town of Germania. The animal was a 4-5-year-old hunter-harvested buck taken during the 2022 archery deer season. This is the second confirmed wild deer CWD-positive case in Shawano County.

As required by state law, the DNR enacts 3-year baiting and feeding bans in counties where CWD has been detected and 2-year bans in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection. The recent detection of CWD in Shawano County results in the renewal of the 3-year baiting and feeding ban in Shawano County and the renewal of the 2-year baiting and feeding ban in both Waupaca and Marathon counties.

The DNR asks deer hunters in Shawano, Waupaca, Marathon and Portage counties to assist with efforts to identify where CWD is present on the landscape. Those harvesting deer within 10 miles of the newly detected positive case are especially encouraged to have their deer tested.

In addition to submitting samples for CWD testing, hunters are also encouraged to properly dispose of deer carcass waste. in order to slow the spread of CWD by removing potentially infected deer carcasses from the landscape.

CWD is a fatal, infectious nervous system disease of deer, moose, elk and reindeer/caribou. It belongs to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. The Wisconsin DNR began monitoring the state’s wild white-tailed deer population for CWD in 1999. The first positives were found in 2002.

Further information is available on the DNR website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/

