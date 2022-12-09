Oconto man indicted on federal child porn charge

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto man has been indicted on a charge of production of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Rocky R. Sonkowsky allegedly “employed and used a minor” for creating a “visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the federal grand jury indictment.

The alleged crime happened between May 25, 2021, and June 25, 2021.

If convicted, Sonkowsy faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

Sonkowsky is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Dec. 14.

“This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

