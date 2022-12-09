Oconto man indicted on federal child porn charge

Rocky Sonkowsky
Rocky Sonkowsky(Oconto County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oconto man has been indicted on a charge of production of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Rocky R. Sonkowsky allegedly “employed and used a minor” for creating a “visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” according to the federal grand jury indictment.

The alleged crime happened between May 25, 2021, and June 25, 2021.

If convicted, Sonkowsy faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

Sonkowsky is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Dec. 14.

“This case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene C. Meyer
EXCLUSIVE: Betty Rolf family reacts to arrest in 1988 murder
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
Erika Beyer testifies at her ex-husband's murder trial
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial

Latest News

December 9 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some snow Friday
Hundred dollar bills stock photo
Economic Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of recession
December 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some slick roads
Santa Claus rides through Oshkosh neighborhoods on a vintage fire truck
Santa rides into Oshkosh on a fire truck