MORNING SNOW COULD LEAD TO SLICK ROADS FOR SOME

We’ll be in a First Alert Weather Day Friday for a round of light snow falling during the morning commute. Look for a round of wet snow to push into areas southwest of the Fox Cities by dawn. Times of steady snow can be expected throughout the morning and into the early afternoon... generally from Green Bay southward. Most folks in the Fox Valley and east-central Wisconsin will get a slushy 1-3 inches of snow. A little more snow may fall farther to the southwest. Drivers should be prepared for some slippery roads tomorrow and allow themselves extra travel time. Only a dusting would be expected north of Green Bay.

Clouds will increase late tonight as our next weathermaker approaches. Low temperatures in the middle 20s will occur before the cloud deck thickens, temperatures should slowly warm prior to sunrise. After any snow comes to and end Friday, skies will stay cloudy with highs in the middle 30s once again. The clouds will hang around into Saturday and times of light snow or mix can be expected during the day... little to no new accumulation.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to finish the weekend with highs in the upper half of the 30s. Another storm system will arrive towards the middle of next week. It’s probably going to churn up lots of wind and messy weather. Much of eastern Wisconsin will likely see rain at first, with wet snow and mixed precipitation to the north and west of the Fox Valley. As colder air arrives with this system, a change to accumulating snow would be possible. Keep informed with forecast updates on this weathermaker!

Keep informed with forecast updates on this weathermaker!

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: E 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: ESE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late snow SOUTH. LOW: 24 (rising late)

FRIDAY: Cloudy and brisk. Wet snow, mainly from Green Bay and SOUTH... 1-3″ for most. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Continued cool. Spotty, light snow/mix at times... little to no accumulation. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Brisk at times. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A mix of rain-snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 39 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain showers south, snow-mix north. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Any rain to wet snow. HIGH: 35

