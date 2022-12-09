Man charged in death of Green Bay girl bound over for trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the shooting death of a Green Bay girl has been bound over for trial.

Jordan Leavy-Carter, 35, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Leavy-Carter was arrested after the shooting of Skye Bleu Evans-Cowley in an apartment on the 1600 block of Amy St. on October 17. He’s charged with 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death), and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon.

According to the criminal complaint, Skye Bleu and her cousins were playing in the apartment. The children said Leavy-Carter showed them a gun that flashed a red light on the wall and handed it to one of the children. A girl told investigators “she had the gun, and she touched the wrong button, and it came out like fire, and it hit [Skye Bleu].”

During Friday’s preliminary hearing, a detective identified Leavy-Carter as the person who handed a gun to the children. Leavy-Carter, who does not have an attorney at this time, questioned the detective about taking the word of children. Leavy-Carter claimed the children gave conflicting interviews and that the detective had misunderstood the statements of the children. The detective disagreed.

Leavy-Carter also asked why he was the only person charged in the case. The prosecution objected to the line of questioning and the court commissioner told Leavy-Carter to ask direct questions and stay within the limits of the preliminary hearing.

The prosecution moved to have Leavy-Carter bound over for trial. The court commissioner agreed the state had met the burden of proof and ordered Leavy-Carter bound over for trial.

The court commissioner asked Leavy-Carter if he wants an attorney and agreed to a public defender. So far, the court has been unable to find one to defend Leavy-Carter. If no attorney is appointed within the time frame, Leavy-Carter can go to a judge and ask for an attorney to be appointed.

Arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 9.

