Man accused of taking small child from mother’s shopping cart at store, police say

Police in Alabama say a man is accused of taking a child from a mother's shopping cart while...
Police in Alabama say a man is accused of taking a child from a mother's shopping cart while the two were in a store.(Attalla Police Department)
By WBRC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Alabama say they are searching for a man who allegedly took a child from a mother’s shopping cart Thursday afternoon.

According to the Attalla Police Department, a report was filed saying that an older man had picked up a small child from the mother’s cart and then placed the child in his shopping cart.

The mother reportedly took the child back immediately.

Police said investigators have been able to determine the man is a truck driver for a trucking company based in Illinois after viewing surveillance footage from the store.

Attalla police said they are also working with several state agencies to find the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Attalla Police Department at 256-538-7837.

on December 8th at between 11:45 A.M and 12:15 a report was filed with the Attalla Police Department, that an older w/m...

Posted by Attalla Police Department on Friday, December 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene C. Meyer
EXCLUSIVE: Betty Rolf family reacts to arrest in 1988 murder
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws

Latest News

JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
Matthew Beyer is told he's under arrest after hours of questioning about his children's murders
DEBRIEF: Matthew Beyer, accused of murder, suggested his brother or sleepwalking as explanations
Taylor Schabusiness in Brown County court
More Schabusiness competency exams could delay court case
GB metro bus driver shortage
Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage