INTERVIEW: Fond du Lac’s “Can’t Depend on Snow” dog races

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday, Fond du Lac hosts its own version of the Iditarod sled dog race. Rolling Meadows Golf Course will host the 20th anniversary “Can’t Depend on Snow” dog race starting at 10 a.m.

Money raised from the annual race goes to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Nikki Schwandt, a co-founder of the event, joined Jeff Alexander on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about how this successful fundraiser got started a couple decades ago and how the event is shaping up for Saturday -- how many participants and specators are expected and how much money might be raised.

Also, what happens when the “Can’t Depend on Snow” dog race actually has to contend with snow?

If you want to join the fun at Rolling Meadows Golf Course, 560 W Rolling Meadows Dr., registration starts at 8 a.m. It’s $20 per registration for rigs (up to 4 dogs), scooters (up to 2 dogs) and bikes (1 or 2 dogs) or $15 for Canicross (a cross-country run strapped to a dog). Rigs, scooters and bikes follow the same route, between 2 and 2½ miles. The Canicross route is 1½ miles.

There will be photo opportunities with Santa Claus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and food will be served all day.

There are also fundraising auctions and raffles and T-shirts for sale.

