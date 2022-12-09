Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST
(CNN) - Masks might be back this winter.

Some of the nation’s leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on, but this time, it’s not just because of COVID-19.

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all impacting the nation this holiday season. So, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.

Medical experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say older people, people who have any underlying illness, and anyone who is immunocompromised should consider wearing a mask to protect themselves.

Some communities across the country are even considering bringing back certain masking recommendations as the wave of respiratory illnesses worsens.

