Green Bay Packers Foundation gives record $1.25 million to charities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Foundation was extraordinarily generous this year, handing out a record $1.25 million to charities and civic groups this year.

The foundation says 243 charitable and civic organizations in Wisconsin received grants, including 17 totaling almost $100,000 in Brown County.

The Packers Foundation hosted a luncheon at Lambeau Field to award the annual grants. This year it focused on directing those funds to organizations that work in fields like health and wellness, environmental protection, and animal welfare. (A complete list appears at the end of this article.)

Organizations have to use the grant money for the program identified in their application for the grant. Next year, the grant cycle will focus on helping the elderly, the homeless and the hungry.

The Packers also gave a record $1.35 million in impact grants earlier this year, for a total of $2.6 million distributed by the foundation this year. Impact grants went to:

Bellin Health Foundation Inc.

Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Curative Connections

Friends of the Fox River Trail

Golden House

Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation

Syble Hopp

Since 1986, the Packers Foundation has awarded more than $19 million to organizations helping their communities.

List of 2022 Packers Foundation Awards (as provided to Action 2 News)

Brown County Recipients:

1. Brown County Oral Health Partnership, Inc.

2. Brown County Parks

3. Farmers for Sustainable Food

4. Foster the Village, Inc.

5. Green Bay Neighborhoods

6. Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary Inc.

7. Howard-Suamico Education Foundation

8. Jackie Nitschke Center Inc

9. Lucky 7 Dog Rescue Corporation

10. Mandolin Foundation

11. Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary

12. St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center of Green Bay Inc. - Hospital Sisters

13. St. Vincent Hospital-Hospital Sisters-Third Order of St. Francis

14. The Gathering Place, Inc.

15. Village of Howard

16. Village of Suamico

17. Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Statewide Recipients:

1. Casa Of Western Wisconsin (Barron)

2. Rice Lake Area Free Clinic Volunteers In Medicine (Barron)

3. NorthLakes Community Clinic (Bayfield)

4. Beautiful Hearts Rescue and Horse Sanctuary, Ltd (Burnett)

5. Domestic Animal Wellness Center & Wildlife Rescue Inc. (Burnett)

6. Open Door Clinic (Chippewa)

7. St. Joseph’s Hospital - Chippewa Falls (Chippewa)

8. Neillsville Improvement Corporation Inc (Clark)

9. Prairie Ridge Health Foundation Inc. (Columbia)

10. Village of Ferryville, WI Fire and EMS (Crawford)

11. Access Community Health Centers (Dane)

12. Aldo Leopold Nature Center (Dane)

13. Badger Childhood Cancer Network (Dane)

14. Breast Cancer Recovery (Dane)

15. City of Madison Police K-9 Partner’s Inc. (Dane)

16. Czars Promise Inc (Dane)

17. Dane County Humane Society (Dane)

18. Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (Dane)

19. Eastmorland Community Center Ltd (Dane)

20. Foundation For Black Women’s Wellness (Dane)

21. Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison Inc (Dane)

22. Friends Of Schumacher Farm, Inc. (Dane)

23. Friends of the Waisman Center (Dane)

24. Gathering Waters: Wisconsin’s Alliance for Land Trusts (Dane)

25. Goodman Community Center (Dane)

26. Groundswell Conservancy Inc. (Dane)

27. Ice Age Trail Alliance (Dane)

28. Madison Children’s Museum (Dane)

29. McFarland Lions Club Foundation Inc (Dane)

30. Monroe Street Arts Center (Dane)

31. OccuPaws Guide Dog Association (Dane)

32. Presbyterian Student Center Foundation (Pres House) (Dane)

33. Rape Crisis Center (Dane)

34. School District of Belleville (Dane)

35. School District of McFarland (Dane)

36. Shelter From the Storm (Dane)

37. Specialty Care Free Clinic (Dane)

38. Underdog Pet Rescue Of Wisconsin Inc (Dane)

39. UnityPoint Health - Meriter Foundation (Dane)

40. Wheels For Winners Inc. (WFW) (Dane)

41. Wisconsin Association of Community Oriented Police (Dane)

42. Wisconsin Association Of Lakes Inc (Dane)

43. Wisconsin History Foundation (Dane)

44. Wisconsin Medical Project Inc (Dane)

45. Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation, Inc. (Dane)

46. YMCA of Dane County, Inc. (Dane)

47. YWCA Madison (Dane)

48. Church Health Services, Inc. (Dodge)

49. Door County Facilities and Parks (Door)

50. Door County Memorial Hospital Foundation Inc. (Door)

51. HELP of Door County, Inc. (Door)

52. Money Management Counselors (Door)

53. United Way of Door County (Door)

54. Washington Community Foundation Inc (Door)

55. Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse Inc (Douglas)

56. Humane Society of Douglas County, Inc. (Douglas)

57. Solon Springs Forward Corporation (Douglas)

58. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin (Eau Claire)

59. Bob’s House 4 Dogs, Inc. (Eau Claire)

60. Chippewa Valley Free Clinic (Eau Claire)

61. Eau Claire County Humane Society Association, Inc. (Eau Claire)

62. Friends of Beaver Creek Preserve (Eau Claire)

63. Grace Lutheran Foundation, Inc. (Eau Claire)

64. Phoenix Rising Rescue And Rehabilitation Incorporated (Eau Claire)

65. Sacred Heart Hospital (Eau Claire)

66. Village of Fall Creek (Eau Claire)

67. Beacon House (Fond du Lac)

68. Fond Du Lac Area Women’s Fund Inc (Fond du Lac)

69. Fond du Lac School District - FONDY C.A.R.E.S (Fond du Lac)

70. Green County Humane Society (Green)

71. Freeland Foundation (Green Lake)

72. Princeton Senior Citizen Club Inc (Green Lake)

73. Iowa County Cancer Coalition (Iowa)

74. Iowa County Humane Society (Iowa)

75. Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program Inc. (Iowa)

76. Taliesin Preservation Inc (Iowa)

77. Ho-Chunk Nation (Jackson)

78. Watertown Humane Society (Jefferson)

79. Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society Inc (Kenosha)

80. Gateway Technical College Foundation, Inc. (Kenosha)

81. Growing with Bristol (Kenosha)

82. Violence Intervention Project, Inc. (Kewaunee)

83. Adult & Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin (La Crosse)

84. Boy Scouts of America - 624 Gateway Area Council (La Crosse)

85. Coulee Council on Addictions (La Crosse)

86. Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area (La Crosse)

87. Langlade County Humane Society Inc. (Langlade)

88. Tomahawk Together, Inc (Lincoln)

89. CASA of East Central WI (Manitowoc)

90. Lighthouse Recovery Community Center (Manitowoc)

91. Manitowoc County Domestic Violence Center (Manitowoc)

92. The Production Farm (Manitowoc)

93. Woodland Dunes Nature Center and Preserve (Manitowoc)

94. Aspirus Health Foundation Inc (Marathon)

95. Bridge Street Mission (Marathon)

96. Community Foundation Of North Central Wisconsin Inc - Lighting Edgewood Park Fund (Marathon)

97. Patriot K9 Partners Of Wisconsin Inc (Marathon)

98. Marinette County Elderly Services (Marinette)

99. 4Th Dimension Sobriety Inc (Milwaukee)

100. Afar Inc (Milwaukee)

101. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Milwaukee)

102. ArtWorks for Milwaukee, Inc. (Milwaukee)

103. COA Youth and Family Centers (Milwaukee)

104. Columbia St. Mary’s Foundation (Milwaukee)

105. CORE El Centro (Milwaukee)

106. Dominican Center for Women Inc. (Milwaukee)

107. Friends of Grant Park (Park People of Milwaukee County) (Milwaukee)

108. Friends of Schlitz-Audubon Center Inc. (Milwaukee)

109. Girls On The Run Southeastern Wisconsin Inc (Milwaukee)

110. Globall Giving (Milwaukee)

111. God Touch Milwaukee Inc (Milwaukee)

112. Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan (Milwaukee)

113. Meta House, Inc. (Milwaukee)

114. Midwest Bikeshare, Inc. (Milwaukee)

115. Milwaukee Center For Independence (Milwaukee)

116. Milwaukee Christian Center, Inc. (Milwaukee)

117. Milwaukee Community Service Corps (Milwaukee)

118. Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative Inc (Milwaukee)

119. Milwaukee Jewish Day School (Milwaukee)

120. Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Inc (Milwaukee)

121. MKE Urban Stables Inc. (Milwaukee)

122. Mother Kathryn Daniels Conference Center (Milwaukee)

123. Onehope27 Inc (Milwaukee)

124. Prevent Blindness Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

125. Riverworks Development Corporation (Milwaukee)

126. Safe & Sound (Milwaukee)

127. Serenity Inns Inc (Milwaukee)

128. Silver Spring Neighborhood Center (Milwaukee)

129. Sixteenth Street Community Health Center (Milwaukee)

130. Susan G. Komen – Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

131. The Friendship Circle (Milwaukee)

132. Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post # 8320 Albert H Groska-Michelle M Witmer (Milwaukee)

133. Vivent Health DBA AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

134. Walker’s Point Youth & Family Center (Milwaukee)

135. Walnut Way Conservation Corp. (Milwaukee)

136. Wellpoint Care Network (Milwaukee)

137. Young Men’s Christian Association Of Metropolitan Milwaukee (Milwaukee)

138. Zoological Society of Milwaukee County (Milwaukee)

139. Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers (Monroe)

140. St Clare Memorial Hospital Inc (Oconto)

141. NAMI - Northern Lakes (Oneida)

142. Catalpa Health (Outagamie)

143. Children’s Cancer Family Foundation of Northeast Wisconsin (Outagamie)

144. Community Benefit Tree Inc (Outagamie)

145. Fox Valley Humane Association (Outagamie)

146. Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Inc. (Outagamie)

147. Littlest Tumor Foundation (Outagamie)

148. Northeast Wisconsin Land Trust Inc (Outagamie)

149. Pillars (Outagamie)

150. Solutions Recovery Inc. (Outagamie)

151. St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation Inc. (Outagamie)

152. Unity Recovery Services Inc (Outagamie)

153. Valley Packaging Industries, Inc. (Outagamie)

154. YMCA of the Fox Cities (Outagamie)

155. Advocates Of Ozaukee Inc (Ozaukee)

156. Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center (Ozaukee)

157. Mequon Nature Preserve (Ozaukee)

158. Niagara Escarpment Resource Network (Ozaukee)

159. Ozaukee Family Services (Ozaukee)

160. Riveredge Nature Center (Ozaukee)

161. Friends Of The Ellsworth Public Library (Pierce)

162. Healing Play, Inc. (Pierce)

163. Community Referral Agency (Polk)

164. Moms and Dads Against Meth, Inc (Polk)

165. Ascension All Saints Foundation (Racine)

166. CASA of Rock County (Rock)

167. Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation (Rock)

168. Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center (Rock)

169. Indianhead Community Action Agency (Rusk)

170. Domestic Abuse Support Center Of Shawano County Inc DBA Safe Haven (Shawano)

171. Navarino Nature Center (Shawano)

172. Shawano County Friends of The Mountain Bay Trail Inc. (Shawano)

173. Diamond Vu Agricultural Education Center Inc (Sheboygan)

174. Friends of Peace Park Sheboygan (Sheboygan)

175. Glacial Lakes Conservancy Inc (Sheboygan)

176. Habitat for Humanity – Lakeside (Sheboygan)

177. Lakeland University (Sheboygan)

178. Samaritans Hand Inc (Sheboygan)

179. Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Inc. (Sheboygan)

180. Sheboygan County Humane Society (Sheboygan)

181. St. Nicholas Hospital-Sisters Of The Third Order Of St. Francis (Sheboygan)

182. United Way of Sheboygan County Inc. (Sheboygan)

183. Free Clinic Of Pierce And St Croix Counties Inc (St. Croix)

184. Respectacle Inc (St. Croix)

185. St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team, Inc. (St. Croix)

186. Young Men’s Christian Association Of The North (St. Croix)

187. Hueys Hideaway Children’s Museum (Taylor)

188. Taylor County Drug Opposition Partners (Taylor)

189. Boulder Junction Community Foundation - Town of Boulder Junction Playground Fund (Vilas)

190. Great Headwaters Trail Foundation Inc. (Vilas)

191. Scholl Community Impact Group (Vilas)

192. St Germain Silent Trails Ua (Vilas)

193. Geneva Lakes Family YMCA (Walworth)

194. New Beginning APFV Inc. (Walworth)

195. Tree House Child And Family Center Inc (Walworth)

196. Albrecht Free Clinic (Washington)

197. Elevate Community Resource Center (Washington)

198. Federation of Environmental Technologists, Inc. (Washington)

199. Friends Inc. (Washington)

200. Germantown K9 Fundraising Organization Inc (Washington)

201. Ozaukee Washington Land Trust, Inc. (Washington)

202. Senior Citizens Activities Inc (Washington)

203. Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County (Waukesha)

204. Phantom Lake YMCA Camp Inc (Waukesha)

205. The Women’s Center (Waukesha)

206. Three Pillars Senior Living Communities (Waukesha)

207. Wildlife In Need Center, Ltd. (Waukesha)

208. Your Choice to Live, Inc. (Waukesha)

209. TraJa Inc. (Waushara)

210. Apricity (Winnebago)

211. Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh, Inc. (Winnebago)

212. Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services, Inc. (Winnebago)

213. Crossfire Ranch (Winnebago)

214. Friendship Place (Winnebago)

215. Heckrodt Wetland Reserve, Inc. (Winnebago)

216. Journey Together Service Dog, Inc. (Winnebago)

217. Labor Of Love Inc (Winnebago)

218. Neenah Animal Shelter Inc. (Winnebago)

219. Omro Main Street Program (Winnebago)

220. Oshkosh Area Humane Society (Winnebago)

221. Oshkosh Community YMCA (Winnebago)

222. Marshfield Area United Way (Wood)

223. Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation Inc (Wood)

224. Opportunity Development Centers Inc (Wood)

225. Shirley’s House of Hope (Wood)

226. Wisconsin Rapids Family Center, Inc (Wood)

