Green Bay Metro cuts routes due to bus driver shortage

Routes 6 & 7 will only operate on an hourly basis
GB metro bus driver shortage
GB metro bus driver shortage(Emily Reilly)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bus driver shortage is forcing green bay metro to cut service hours on certain routes, the new schedule taking effect yesterday.

Routes 6 and 7 will now only run one bus per hour instead of 2.

Route 6 is one of the more popular routes, some of the stops include the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Festival Foods off Mason street, and the Brown County Courthouse.

Route 7 has stops such as the V.A. clinic and the U.W. Green Bay Library.

The new routes and schedules are in response to a bus driver shortage. Green Bay Metro says although the changes are temporary, they can’t predict when the normal service hours will return.

Transit Director, Patty Kiewiz says they don’t want to make cuts, but it’s necessary for the safety of drivers and riders.

“I know that route 6 yesterday was very very very busy... a lot of people on that route. However, I do need to provide a safe environment for my staff as well,” says Kiewiz. “Having employees continuously work 60 hours plus a week is not a safe position for them to be in and our number one goal here is that we are providing safe transportation.”

Kiewiz hopes riders will explore using ‘GBM On Demand,’ an on-demand ride sharing service through Green Bay Metro.

She also encourages bus riders to check their mobile app, the Green Bay Metro Bus Tracker, for regular updates on route information.

