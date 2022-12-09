Elton John announces he’s quitting Twitter

FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association...
FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association with The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Legendary singer Elton John is saying goodbye to the blue bird.

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced Friday he’s quitting Twitter.

John told his 1.1 million Twitter followers: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

He added that Twitter’s recent change in policy will allow misinformation to “flourish unchecked.”

John’s departure from Twitter follows Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Musk has made a number of controversial changes to the platform since buying it for $44 billion in October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene C. Meyer
EXCLUSIVE: Betty Rolf family reacts to arrest in 1988 murder
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws

Latest News

Jordan Leavy-Carter enters Brown County Circuit Court for a hearing
Man charged Green Bay girl’s shooting death bound over for trial
Jordan Leavy-Carter enters Brown County Circuit Court for a hearing
Leavy-Carter to face trial for Green Bay girl's shooting death
According to spider expert Rick Vetter, the yellow sac spider is not native to the U.S....
Manitowoc school closed after discovery of dozens of yellow sac spiders
Pesticide notice on the door of Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc
School closed by spider infestation