Economic Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of recession

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a slight uptick in optimism among the respondents of the Economic Conditions Survey conducted by the Wisconsin Bankers Association: While 71% rated the state’s current economic health as “good” or “excellent” in midyear, that number rose to 75% in recent weeks.

However, the outlook for 2023 appears to bear some thorny thickets along the way: 28% of the Wisconsin bank CEOs who completed the survey predict that the economy will stay the same, while 72% expect it to weaken in the next six months.

“Because they are in tune with the financial circumstances of businesses and families in their areas, bank CEOs are experts who can apply a lot of context to their economic perspective,” said WBA President and CEO Rose Oswald Poels. “With the likelihood of a recession in the coming year looming, banks are standing ready to help their customers and communities through.”

Bright spots noticed by the CEOs are high employment numbers, resulting in strong and continued consumer spending. Business growth remains stable in manufacturing, agriculture, and the service and tourism sector. Top concerns are inflation, high interest rates, reduced ability of borrowers to repay financial obligations, cybersecurity issues and the inability to access childcare in many areas.

The survey was conducted November 15-30 with 71 CEOs responding. Additional graphics and a breakdown of the survey questions and the responses are available at www.wisbank.com/22Survey

Wisconsin Bankers Association represents 235 commercial banks and savings institutions in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.