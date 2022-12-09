Beyer suggested his brother, sleepwalking as explanations for children’s murders

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution has rested its case against Matthew Beyer, who’s charged with stabbing and killing his two children in their mother’s home in Kaukauna in 2020.

A chilling video played during the seventh day of Beyer’s trial brought Will and Dani’s mother to tears in the courtroom.

As Beyer sits at a table, an agent from the state Division of Criminal Investigation tells him, “Matthew, it is 4:14. You are under arrest for the homicide of your two children.”

Beyer is eating a breakfast sandwich and he shows very little reaction to being told he’s under arrest. He responds, saying, “You make it sound like I have a choice.”

The agent followed by saying, “You don’t have a choice. I’m just telling you,” as Beyer continues to eat his breakfast.

Jurors watched about two hours of Beyers’s interrogation in June, 2020, four months after Beyer’s biological children, 5-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle, were murdered.

Investigators spent hours with him in an interrogation room, showing him cell phone data and video of his van in Kaukauna the weekend before the murders. He denied it multiple times in the taped interview.

The more investigators pressed him, the more he came up with explanations. Some of those include Beyer pointing the finger at his brother and claiming he could have been sleepwalking.

When investigators told him matter-of-factly that wasn’t possible, Beyer brought up what he calls his “fifth sense of premonition.”

“Something, I didn’t know what, but something horrible was going to happen. I went. That was me, I drove there on just this impulse feeling something was going to happen. I wanted to make sure it wasn’t my kids. I didn’t want to seem crazy to you. That’s why I didn’t tell you this,” Beyer told investigators.

The prosecution pointed out Beyer never called Child Protective Services or police or took advantage of his visitation hours on that Saturday to meet with his kids to make sure they were OK, but rather, he says, he relied on his feelings.

The investigator said it’s a “major red flag.”

Jurors will take a break for the weekend. The defense will put its first witness on the stand Monday. The trial resumes at 8 a.m. As of this writing, Beyer is not going to take the witness stand.

