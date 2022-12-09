1-2″ OF SNOW FOR FOX VALLEY, MORE SNOW FLURRIES SATURDAY NIGHT

The next winter system continues to mature over Iowa into Illinois. A band of moderate to heavy snow moves across southern Wisconsin creating traffic concerns. The Fox Valley area through Sheboygan have the best chance of seeing accumulating snow starting mid-morning through early afternoon. 1-2″ are possible for areas south of Appleton through Sheboygan with a trace of snow north of the Fox Valley area. Temperatures will only reach the lower to mid 30s for highs and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be calm from the east between 5-15 mph. Snow should wrap up by nightfall with a few flurries possible.

Overcast skies will linger into the weekend with another chance of flurries Saturday night from another weak system in Minnesota. A wintry mix will be likely for the Green Bay area with the Northwoods seeing more snow, but accumulation looks to be little to none. Temperatures will not change through the weekend with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the lower 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Overcast, chances of snow mainly for Fox Valley through Sheboygan. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Overcast continues with late flurries. LOW: 32

SATURDAY: Cloudy with late chances of flurries. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Clouds slowly decrease. Relatively mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain. HIGH: 39 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain and windy. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Wintry mix and windy. HIGH: 35

