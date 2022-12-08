Wisconsin Department of Health issues health reminder

Uptick in Covid-19 cases and cold weather could be “perfect storm” during Holiday Season
Covid-19 test kit
Covid-19 test kit
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 cases surged during the colder months. As winter approaches, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reminds Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to utilize these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season.

Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their residence through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program, which is partially funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

All Wisconsin households are eligible to place an order every month on the Say Yes! Covid Test! website for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Households can place an order for test kits starting the 1st of every month, including households that have already received an initial order of test kits since the launch of this program in September.

“The Say Yes! COVID Test program gives Wisconsinites the ability to test for COVID-19 and know their results within minutes at-home”, said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Knowing whether you have COVID-19 is essential to preventing the spread of the virus. Once you know your test results, you can make decisions that will keep your loved ones safe.”

The Department also advises that anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is eligible for the free Covid-19 Treatment Telehealth consultation. Clinicians will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms and hospitalization, depending on the evaluation of the consultation.

Telehealth services are available statewide, accessible through the internet and telephone, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer recovering after accidental shooting on Highway 29
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Erika Beyer testifies at her ex-husband's murder trial
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
State Patrol identifies driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal

Latest News

Veterans salutes American flag
Gov. Evers launches $ 2 Million Veteran Rental Assistance Program
Grain Elevators
USDA invests $ 6 Million to boost rural businesses in Wisconsin
Santas on Cycle
Santa Cycle raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin
December 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking snow for Friday