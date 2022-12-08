Wisconsin Department of Health issues health reminder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 cases surged during the colder months. As winter approaches, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reminds Wisconsinites of the available programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. All Wisconsinites are encouraged to utilize these services to keep themselves and those around them safe this holiday season.

Wisconsinites can order free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests and have them delivered directly to their residence through the state-supported Say Yes! COVID Test program, which is partially funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

All Wisconsin households are eligible to place an order every month on the Say Yes! Covid Test! website for one free test kit that contains five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests. Households can place an order for test kits starting the 1st of every month, including households that have already received an initial order of test kits since the launch of this program in September.

“The Say Yes! COVID Test program gives Wisconsinites the ability to test for COVID-19 and know their results within minutes at-home”, said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Knowing whether you have COVID-19 is essential to preventing the spread of the virus. Once you know your test results, you can make decisions that will keep your loved ones safe.”

The Department also advises that anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 is eligible for the free Covid-19 Treatment Telehealth consultation. Clinicians will prescribe an oral antiviral pill that reduces the risk for severe symptoms and hospitalization, depending on the evaluation of the consultation.

Telehealth services are available statewide, accessible through the internet and telephone, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

