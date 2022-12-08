Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him.

“It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,” said Garrett Vander Loop. “I would say just how to manage a program from top to bottom. Not only on the basketball court. I learned that from Jen as well, just how to manage a program. How to do things the right way.”

This year is different. As the Irish look to make another run for the Resch Center this year, they will do so without Garrett Vander Loop. That’s as he looks to apply those lessons learned from his father while taking over the Denmark girls basketball program.

“He understands the big picture. He’s well trained in how to work with kids. He’s got a good understanding of what it takes to put together a winning program. He’s got what he needs,” said Mike Vander Loop.

As members of the same conference, the two programs were bound to meet on the hardwood. That game came this week as Freedom cruised to a 62-34 victory at Denmark. A unique experience for both father and son.

“You often times look down at the other bench; you look down at the other coach. When it’s Garrett, you get a little different feeling in your stomach,” said Mike Vander Loop.

”Yeah, it’s one I’ve definitely been looking at for a while just because it’s such a unique experience. I have to say I’m happy this first one is under our belt now,” said Garrett Vander Loop.

Playing the top-ranked Irish is a good measuring stick for any program under a first time head coach. Garrett knew first hand the test his Vikings would face against Freedom, and was impressed with how they faired early in the season.

“I thought our girls battled. Freedom is obviously a good team. Our girls didn’t back down. We battled from start to finish. I’m happy with how we competed,” said Garrett Vander Loop.

“I’m proud of what he’s accomplished and what he’s doing here. I think Denmark is in really good hands,” said Mike Vander Loop.

