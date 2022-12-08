Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood

WATCH: Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood
By Eric Boynton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Basketball is family for the Vander Loops with Mike Vander Loop serving as the head coach at Freedom. Meanwhile, his son Garrett Vander Loop spent the last five years learning under him.

“It’s been huge. It’s all summer long, basketball, offseason too, November to March,” said Garrett Vander Loop. “I would say just how to manage a program from top to bottom. Not only on the basketball court. I learned that from Jen as well, just how to manage a program. How to do things the right way.”

This year is different. As the Irish look to make another run for the Resch Center this year, they will do so without Garrett Vander Loop. That’s as he looks to apply those lessons learned from his father while taking over the Denmark girls basketball program.

“He understands the big picture. He’s well trained in how to work with kids. He’s got a good understanding of what it takes to put together a winning program. He’s got what he needs,” said Mike Vander Loop.

As members of the same conference, the two programs were bound to meet on the hardwood. That game came this week as Freedom cruised to a 62-34 victory at Denmark. A unique experience for both father and son.

“You often times look down at the other bench; you look down at the other coach. When it’s Garrett, you get a little different feeling in your stomach,” said Mike Vander Loop.

”Yeah, it’s one I’ve definitely been looking at for a while just because it’s such a unique experience. I have to say I’m happy this first one is under our belt now,” said Garrett Vander Loop.

Playing the top-ranked Irish is a good measuring stick for any program under a first time head coach. Garrett knew first hand the test his Vikings would face against Freedom, and was impressed with how they faired early in the season.

“I thought our girls battled. Freedom is obviously a good team. Our girls didn’t back down. We battled from start to finish. I’m happy with how we competed,” said Garrett Vander Loop.

“I’m proud of what he’s accomplished and what he’s doing here. I think Denmark is in really good hands,” said Mike Vander Loop.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer recovering after accidental shooting on Highway 29
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Hyrum Ricketts is charged with drug-related crimes in Brown County
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
State Patrol identifies driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-41

Latest News

Neenah's girls basketball guard Allie Ziebell verbally commits to UConn.
Neenah’s Allie Ziebell verbally commits to UConn
WIAA State Vball - Semifinal Friday
WATCH: Xavier & Howards Grove advance to WIAA vball title matches
Appleton North girls volleyball beats Kimberly 3-0 in the sectional championship.
Saturday’s WIAA volleyball and soccer sectional finals
WATCH: WIAA Sectional semis in vball & soccer
WATCH: WIAA Sectional semis in vball & soccer