UW-Oshkosh developing technology to convert manure into liquid fuel

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is at the forefront of a first-of-its-kind facility in the state and perhaps the country.

Construction is underway at Dairyland Farms in New Franken on the state’s first commercial biogas facility.

The university is helping develop the technology that converts cow manure into liquid fuel. It’s a renewable energy source that’s gaining traction around the country. It can also produce fuel from food waste.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Brian Langof, U.W.-Oshkosh biogas and research development director, walked us through the evolution of this technology from a couple hundred cows to thousands. We find out how much diesel and jet fuel it could produce annually, and how UWO and students stand to benefit from the project.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.