UW-Oshkosh developing technology to convert manure into liquid fuel

Manure could be used to fuel our trucks and airplanes. We talk about UW-Oshkosh's first project of its kind in Wisconsin and possibly the nation
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh is at the forefront of a first-of-its-kind facility in the state and perhaps the country.

Construction is underway at Dairyland Farms in New Franken on the state’s first commercial biogas facility.

The university is helping develop the technology that converts cow manure into liquid fuel. It’s a renewable energy source that’s gaining traction around the country. It can also produce fuel from food waste.

On Action 2 News at 4:30, Brian Langof, U.W.-Oshkosh biogas and research development director, walked us through the evolution of this technology from a couple hundred cows to thousands. We find out how much diesel and jet fuel it could produce annually, and how UWO and students stand to benefit from the project.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Hyrum Ricketts is charged with drug-related crimes in Brown County
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
State Patrol identifies driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-41

Latest News

Wall of Honor at the Oshkosh Fire Department pays tribute to local heroes
Oshkosh Fire Department erects Wall of Honor
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Team coverage: Officer accidentally shot on Highway 29
Brown County incident on Highway 29
Officer accidentally shot on Highway 29
Viewer video shows officers tending to a Hobart-Lawrence officer down on Highway 29 after his...
VIEWER VIDEO: Officer shot on Highway 29
Erika Beyer testifies at her ex-husband's trial for the murders of Matthew Beyer's two children
Ex-wife and family friend testify against Matthew Beyer