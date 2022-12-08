USDA invests $ 6 Million to boost rural businesses in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced that the Department is investing $6 million to help create new and better market opportunities and expand essential services for rural people, businesses, and entrepreneurs in Wisconsin.

“Rural Wisconsin plays an important role in our state and national economy,” said Lassa. “Today’s investments recognize that importance and are designed to create new economic opportunities and better markets for individuals and businesses in our rural communities.”

Affordable financing and technical assistance are on the top of the list of measures to be installed, with the a special focus on helping rural Americans to start businesses and allowing small business owners to grow. It will also open the door to new economic opportunities for communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing.

There is a wide range of beneficiaries, for example:

- The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents will use a $199,952 Rural Cooperative Development Grant to provide technical assistance to start-up and established cooperatives, in the areas of retail grocery, manufacturing, green energy, forestry, agriculture, and veterinary services.

- Cooperative Development Services Inc. will use a $200,000 Rural Cooperative Development Grant to provide technical assistance to cooperatives to foster economic development in rural areas of the upper Midwest. Technical assistance topics will include developing profitable, sustainable, cooperatively owned businesses; developing the infrastructure to support co-op development activities in the region; and fostering the transfer of successful strategies from and to other regions of the country.

- Advocap Inc. will use a $11,664 Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program grant to provide technical assistance and training to rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises. Their mission is to create opportunities for people and communities to reduce poverty and increase self-sufficiency.

- Cap Services Inc. will use a $83,556 Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program grant to provide technical assistance and training to rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises.

- Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation will use a $56,843 Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program grant to provide technical assistance and training to rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises.

