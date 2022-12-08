U.S. Coast Guard in Sturgeon Bay holds inaugural Pearl Harbor ceremony

The U.S. Coast Guard honor guard rang 8 bells and floated a remembrance wreath as part of the ceremony
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was the “day that will live in infamy.” The day the Japanese attacked American forces in Pearl Harbor was commemorated around the country Wednesday.

This historic day was also memorialized in Northeast Wisconsin. The U.S. Coast Guard in Sturgeon Bay held its inaugural Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony.

The Coast Guard honor guard rang eight bells and floated a remembrance wreath to honor the 2,403 lives lost.

The ceremony also had a moment of silence at 11:55 a.m., which is 7:55 in Hawaii, the exact time the attack began on Dec. 7, 1941.

“It shows we are continuing to remember our veterans in the United States and the sacrifices that the greatest generation made for the country, and how well Sturgeon Bay, they built a lot of the ships here for the Navy and the Coast Guard and the Army, so it continues on and on and the younger generation will remember what sacrifices made and what was done to help win the war,” Coast Guard veteran Darryn Laitinen said.

The ceremony ended with a rifle salute and a performance from singer-songwriter Franki Moscato.

