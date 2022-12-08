SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

WATCH: SNC celebrating signing day for special 7-year-old Pittsley
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley.

Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a brain tumor. She was teamed up with the St. Norbert women’s soccer team through an organization called Team Impact that pairs children facing serious illness with college sports teams.

“Without we probably wouldn’t be here,” said Sophia’s mother Jennifer Pittsley. “St. Norbert College, we keep in touch with them almost daily. With Team Impact they’ve really helped Sophia get better. Actually coming out more and staying in the house and not being afraid of what she looks like. It’s been amazing.”

