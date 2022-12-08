Santa Cycle raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of Santas will ride their bikes through the streets of Green Bay on Saturday for the 6th Annual Santa Cycle - doors open at 9 a.m. at Badger State Brewery. The actual ride will kick off at 10 a.m.

Participants can register online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/tem/?fbclid=IwAR3cbR4-IFsJhRsRYmHy9tchPoOYmeSH003sI6FWE-CtIEN80TxzvSvOOaw or on site.

Drawing tickets are $ 20 for one ticket, $ 50 for three tickets or $ 100 for six tickets. Three winners will be chosen to take home a brand new bicycle. Everyone purchasing $ 100 worth of tickets will receive a one-of-a-kind Santa Cycle Beanie. Those Beanies can be shipped if the winner is not present on the event day.

Ten rental bikes will be available at the Brewery for a donation of $ 25 each, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Proceeds will be donated to Children’s Wisconsin. Over the past five years, the event has raised over $ 75,000 - organizers hope for a big turnout and a repeat of the success this year.

