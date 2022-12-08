Santa Cycle raising funds for Children’s Wisconsin

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of Santas will ride their bikes through the streets of Green Bay on Saturday for the 6th Annual Santa Cycle - doors open at 9 a.m. at Badger State Brewery. The actual ride will kick off at 10 a.m.

Participants can register online at https://e.givesmart.com/events/tem/?fbclid=IwAR3cbR4-IFsJhRsRYmHy9tchPoOYmeSH003sI6FWE-CtIEN80TxzvSvOOaw or on site.

Drawing tickets are $ 20 for one ticket, $ 50 for three tickets or $ 100 for six tickets. Three winners will be chosen to take home a brand new bicycle. Everyone purchasing $ 100 worth of tickets will receive a one-of-a-kind Santa Cycle Beanie. Those Beanies can be shipped if the winner is not present on the event day.

Ten rental bikes will be available at the Brewery for a donation of $ 25 each, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Proceeds will be donated to Children’s Wisconsin. Over the past five years, the event has raised over $ 75,000 - organizers hope for a big turnout and a repeat of the success this year.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer recovering after accidental shooting on Highway 29
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Erika Beyer testifies at her ex-husband's murder trial
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
State Patrol identifies driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal

Latest News

December 8 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking snow for Friday
Older cell phone
Cellcom will shut down 2G and 3G service
Santas on Cycle
WATCH: Santa Cycle Preview
Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood
WATCH: Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood