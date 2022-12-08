Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws

MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window.

WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Michael Liu on battery and other misdemeanor charges Nov. 30.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department says Liu traveled the next day to Crete, Illinois. There he allegedly fired shots into the home of the in-laws, broke in and stabbed them both. They are expected to recover.

Liu, 36, is currently in the Will County Jail on 16 criminal counts including attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion causing injury, and residential burglary, according to online records.

Wisconsin’s court records show Liu pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors; four other misdemeanors and a felony stalking charge were dismissed.

Dorow revoked Liu’s work-release privileges when he failed to report to the Waukesha County Jail and issued a bench warrant on Monday for his arrest.

Dorow is one of four candidates in the race for the state’s high court. She gained national attention for her handling of Darrell Brooks’s trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage.

