Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws

File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window.

WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Michael Liu on battery and other misdemeanor charges Nov. 30.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department says Liu traveled the next day to Crete, Illinois. There he allegedly fired shots into the home of the in-laws, broke in and stabbed them both. They are expected to recover.

Liu, 36, is currently in the Will County Jail on 16 criminal counts including attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion causing injury, and residential burglary, according to online records.

Wisconsin’s court records show Liu pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors; four other misdemeanors and a felony stalking charge were dismissed.

Dorow revoked Liu’s work-release privileges when he failed to report to the Waukesha County Jail and issued a bench warrant on Monday for his arrest.

Dorow is one of four candidates in the race for the state’s high court. She gained national attention for her handling of Darrell Brooks’s trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade rampage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County incident on Highway 29
Officer accidentally shot on Highway 29
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Hyrum Ricketts is charged with drug-related crimes in Brown County
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal

Latest News

Foil wrapping paper, bows, string lights, and other stringy or filmy plastics with one or more...
How to limit your holiday season waste and scraps
U.S. Coast Guard's Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony in Sturgeon Bay
U.S. Coast Guard in Sturgeon Bay holds inaugural Pearl Harbor ceremony
Wall of Honor at the Oshkosh Fire Department pays tribute to local heroes
Oshkosh Fire Department erects Wall of Honor
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Team coverage: Officer accidentally shot on Highway 29