Oshkosh Fire Department erects Wall of Honor

Wall of Honor at the Oshkosh Fire Department pays tribute to local heroes
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department unveiled a touching tribute to their local heroes, past and present. A Wall of Honor was dedicated at a ceremony on Wednesday.

The wall honors members of the fire department who are military veterans, some dating back to the Civil War, representing the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard and Air Force. The wall also honors three of their firefighters who died in the line of duty.

There’s also a special tribute to the 343 firefighters who died during the 9/11 attacks.

The fire department thanks the local community and businesses for stepping in to raise funding for the Wall of Honor.

“We’re very grateful that this was a community effort, not just a fire department effort,” Battalion Chief Drew Jaeger said. “Every sponsor, whether it be a business, veterans group or friend of the fire department that we asked for support, rallied to the effort and came together and made something that is really special and truly celebrates and honors those folks that we’re trying to do that for.”

Several retired members of the fire department made their way back to Station 15 on Wednesday to attend the dedication.

