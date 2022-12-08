Neenah leaders reject rezoning for Shattuck school site redevelopment

Shattuck Middle School in Neenah
Shattuck Middle School in Neenah
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The redevelopment of Shattuck Middle School is now on hold after the Neenah City Council voted against a request to rezone the property.

Northpointe Development, based in Oshkosh, wanted to convert the school building into senior apartments, while also constructing townhouses and single-family homes nearby on the 27-acre property.

The vote was 5-4 against rezoning.

We reported last month about a public meeting where neighbors opposing the development said the property was too small for the number of people who would live there and it could create traffic problems. City Alder Cari Lendrum, who lives near the property himself, said the developer adjusted its plans to address neighbors’ concerns.

Northpointe was the only developer to bid on the property after 18 months on the market, and the sale was contingent on the rezoning. Northpointe’s Andy Dumke said because of the applications that are required, it needs to make a decision by Dec. 15 or Northpointe will move on to other projects.

Shattuck will shutter at the end of this school year as 5th through 8th grades move to Neenah’s current high school building with a new high school opening in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Erika Beyer testifies at her ex-husband's murder trial
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
State Patrol identifies driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal

Latest News

GB YMCA
Greater Green Bay Y.M.C.A Planning New Allouez Location
A pile of the 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills seized by Lake Winnebago Area drug agents in...
Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy
December 8 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the snow