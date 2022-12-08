Neenah leaders reject rezoning for Shattuck school site redevelopment

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The redevelopment of Shattuck Middle School is now on hold after the Neenah City Council voted against a request to rezone the property.

Northpointe Development, based in Oshkosh, wanted to convert the school building into senior apartments, while also constructing townhouses and single-family homes nearby on the 27-acre property.

The vote was 5-4 against rezoning.

We reported last month about a public meeting where neighbors opposing the development said the property was too small for the number of people who would live there and it could create traffic problems. City Alder Cari Lendrum, who lives near the property himself, said the developer adjusted its plans to address neighbors’ concerns.

Northpointe was the only developer to bid on the property after 18 months on the market, and the sale was contingent on the rezoning. Northpointe’s Andy Dumke said because of the applications that are required, it needs to make a decision by Dec. 15 or Northpointe will move on to other projects.

Shattuck will shutter at the end of this school year as 5th through 8th grades move to Neenah’s current high school building with a new high school opening in 2023.

