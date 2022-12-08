MORE SUNSHINE THURSDAY... LIGHT SNOW FRIDAY

Skies will stay mostly cloudy through midnight, but more breaks should develop in the clouds by sunrise. Temperatures will be a bit chillier because of that... with lows in the single digits NORTH and closer to 20° around Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Skies should be mostly sunny away from Lake Michigan with light winds and highs in the middle 30s.

Our next weathermaker will move in late Thursday night and bring light snow to the area by Friday morning. A slushy 1-3″ may fall from Green Bay southward. Roads could turn slippery for a time as the steadier snow is falling. Highs will still be in the mid 30s... so any travel issues should diminish during the afternoon.

A weaker disturbance will slide across the area Saturday. Look for relatively cloudy skies and spotty, light rain or snow showers at times. A stronger storm system is on track to arrive next Tuesday. This looks to be mainly a rain event across eastern Wisconsin early on, while areas NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley have a better chance of snow and mixed precipitation. There may be a change to snow on the backside of this system, but it should be a slow mover and there’s still plenty of uncertainty regarding its eventual track. Continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: E 2-6 MPH

FRIDAY: ENE 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy... some clearing late. A bit colder. LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, but clouds closer to the lakeshore. Snow develops at night. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Light snow from Green Bay and SOUTH... A slushy 1-3″ possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Continued cool. Passing light rain-snow showers. HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops, with wet snow or a wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 40 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a mix of rain and snow. HIGH: 41

