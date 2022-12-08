Man arrested in 1988 killing of woman in Appleton

Gene C. Meyer
Gene C. Meyer(Pierce County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An arrest has been made in a 1988 sexual assault and murder in Appleton.

Gene C. Meyer was arrested in Washington state Wednesday in the cold case killing of Betty Rolf.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Washington teamed up to arrest Meyer. He’s being held at a jail in Tacoma awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

On Nov. 7, 1988, Betty Rolf was found dead under West Spencer Street outside the city limits of Appleton. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled. Her case went unsolved for 34 years.

Meyer, 66, is a former resident of Valders, Wisconsin. He had been living in Eatonville, Washington.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office did not release additional information about what led to the arrest or how they identified Meyer as a suspect. Action 2 News will update this story when we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer remains hospitalized after accidental shooting on Highway 29
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Erika Beyer testifies at her ex-husband's murder trial
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
State Patrol identifies driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal

Latest News

New cars in a shipping lot
Wisconsin Department of Justice puts the brakes on deceptive marketing for vehicle warranties
December 8 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker
Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer remains hospitalized after accidental shooting on Highway 29
Veterans salutes American flag
Gov. Evers launches $ 2 Million Veteran Rental Assistance Program