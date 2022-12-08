Man arrested in 1988 killing of woman in Appleton

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An arrest has been made in a 1988 sexual assault and murder in Appleton.

Gene C. Meyer was arrested in Washington state Wednesday in the cold case killing of Betty Rolf.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and Pierce County Sheriff’s Office in Washington teamed up to arrest Meyer. He’s being held at a jail in Tacoma awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

On Nov. 7, 1988, Betty Rolf was found dead under West Spencer Street outside the city limits of Appleton. She had been sexually assaulted, beaten, and strangled. Her case went unsolved for 34 years.

Meyer, 66, is a former resident of Valders, Wisconsin. He had been living in Eatonville, Washington.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office did not release additional information about what led to the arrest or how they identified Meyer as a suspect. Action 2 News will update this story when we learn more information.

