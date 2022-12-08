Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Drug agents in the Fox Valley and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration reported in the largest seizure of fentanyl in the Lake Winnebago drug unit’s history.

The Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (LWAM) says an investigation this week located about 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The 12 pounds of pills have an estimated street value over $500,000. A firearm was also seized.

LWAM says as a result of the seizure, it had a search warrant for a home in Appleton. Two people were arrested. They’re not being identified while they remain under investigation and await criminal charges.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul reacted to news of the drug seizure, “Fentanyl is incredibly dangerous and has fueled the recent rise in overdose deaths in Wisconsin... Thanks to the hard work of law enforcement on the local, state, and federal level, approximately 12 pounds of this deadly narcotic is off the streets.”

“Our officers work diligently to aggressively investigate drug-related complaints with the hope of reducing the life-changing impacts on those affected by the illegal drug trade. The quantity and quality of the fentanyl seized yesterday were highly potent, with fentanyl accounting for most drug overdose deaths in the United States. We appreciate the assistance from our law enforcement partners as we work together to keep the Fox Valley a safe place to live and work,” Appleton’s assistant police chief, Polly Olson, said.

LWAM is a task force involving investigators from Calumet, Fond du Lac, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

“The increasing availability and prevalence of fentanyl in the area is alarming,” LWAM project director Jeremiah Winscher wrote in a statement. “LWAM, along with its local, state and federal partners, will continue to make investigations involving the highly addictive and extremely dangerous drug, fentanyl, a priority in an effort to prevent harm to the community, reduce availability and hold offenders responsible for their criminal actions.”

