JOB OPENING: MULTIMEDIA MARKETING CONSULTANT - WBAY

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV is the market-leading ABC affiliate in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The station has received Edward R. Murrow Awards each of the past four years, including Overall Excellence. Our news department produces 36 hours of news each week. Wbay.com is the number one news and information website in all of NE Wisconsin.

Job Summary/Description:

Are you a Sales Performer that is tired of being micro-managed and filling out meaningless reports that waste your time? If so, let’s talk. WBAY has the best in class culture and extensive training for top performers. We can turn you from a salesperson into a top marketing expert while delivering results to your clients.

Duties/Responsibilities will included (but not limited to) the following:

• Identify, develop, and expand existing and new client relationships & key accounts• Contact local direct clients and advertising agencies, acting as a liaison between the station and the advertising community• Make customer-focused sales presentations to all classification of clients to obtain orders for advertising time• Ensure clear understanding and interpretation of client needs, and recommend appropriate solutions, in order to meet requirements• Coordinate internally the actual purchase of advertising time, placement of the schedule• Develop short and long range plans for revenue growth. Overachieve monthly/quarterly in new local direct television and digital l revenue quotas• Negotiate advertising rates, create oral & written presentations; coordinate commercial production with creative team

Qualifications/Requirements:

• 3 years of sales experience preferred

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Travel Required

Yes. Local Travel

Qualifications

Experience

Preferred

3 years: years of sales experience preferred

Licenses & Certifications

Required

Drivers License

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.