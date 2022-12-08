‘It started hissing ... so I ran back inside’: Woman finds bear in backyard tree

A backyard bear surprised a woman and daughter at their California home. (SOURCE: KOVR)
By Marlee Ginter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KOVR) - A California woman is sounding the alarm in her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.

When she and her daughter went to check on a noise, Nancy Jimenez said she didn’t expect to find a bear in her backyard.

She said she heard something substantial scurry up a tree, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter.

“I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like, ‘What is that?’” Jimenez said. “And then it started hissing at us so I ran back inside like, ‘No, thank you.’”

Despite the startling situation, Jimenez said she was more surprised than scared by the bear.

“I was more, like, in awe that there’s an actual bear in my little Yuba City town,” she said.

Jimenez and her daughter said they’re not sure how long the bear was in their backyard, but they did hear their dog barking most of the day.

The only sign the bear left that he was in their yard is part of their fence that was broken down.

“My son thought I was crazy,” Jimenez said. “I’m like no really, it’s a bear. You need to come over now.”

Ann Bryant, executive director of BEAR League, said she wasn’t surprised at the bear’s appearance.

“We’re seeing more of that and people aren’t prepared for it,” she said.

Bryant said they are taking calls for bears in neighborhoods more often now.

“You know what’s happening is, is with all the recent fires over the last few years, and so much bear habitat having burned, the bears have been moved around due to that,” Bryant said.

Jimenez is now sharing video of the bear as a warning to others.

“It just makes me a little bit in fear for my neighbors who will walk out and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a bear in my yard,’” she said.

Copyright 2022 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

