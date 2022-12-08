How to limit your holiday season waste and scraps

Foil wrapping paper, bows, string lights, and other stringy or filmy plastics with one or more...
Foil wrapping paper, bows, string lights, and other stringy or filmy plastics with one or more materials on them should all go in the garbage(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to be more aware as you clean up the mess left by your holiday celebrations.

After you unwrap your presents this year, make sure to recycle the recyclable paper products left behind, like cardboard and newspaper. Wrapping paper is usually recyclable (handy tip: is it easy to tear?), but foil or metallic paper or paper with additives like metallic flakes and glitter are not. Tissue paper also does not belong in recycling -- put it in general trash.

Flatten boxes before putting them in your cart or recycling bin. Have the kids stomp on them in a fun, post-Christmas celebration.

The DNR also asks you to limit as much food waste as possible this year because it can lead to some dire consequences for the environment when it reaches the landfill.

“While food waste may not seem like the most concerning item to put in a landfill, landfills are designed to push out air and oxygen, meaning that food breaks down in a landfill generates methane, a greenhouse gas that’s 28 times more powerful than carbon dioxide,” the DNR’s Casey Lamensky said.

Other useful recycling tips:

  • Plastic bags and wraps snag the recycling equipment. Some stores collect bags for recycling, so check where you do your shopping, particularly supermarkets.
  • Similarly, Christmas lights can get tangled in the equipment. Check with your local recycler about seasonal recycling programs for broken light strings. If not, they go in the trash.
  • Don’t put batteries or electronics in your recycling bin. Check with your local recycler about dropping them off. Rechargeable batteries have been known to start fires in collection trucks and disposal facilities.

Find a more complete list of holiday recycling tips on the DNR website. You’ll also find more advice from the DNR on reducing food waste year-round by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County incident on Highway 29
Officer accidentally shot on Highway 29
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Hyrum Ricketts is charged with drug-related crimes in Brown County
Suspected Brown County drug dealer charged with long list of crimes
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal

Latest News

U.S. Marines and others shop for toys for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters holiday party
Marines shop for toys for Big Brothers/Big Sisters holiday party
Rubik's cube
Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Compassionate Home Health Care collects basic essentials for people in need
INTERVIEW: Compassionate Home Health Care’s giving campaign
A lot of Christmas lights
25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America