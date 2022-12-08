How to limit your holiday season waste and scraps

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking people to be more aware as you clean up the mess left by your holiday celebrations.

After you unwrap your presents this year, make sure to recycle the recyclable paper products left behind, like cardboard and newspaper. Wrapping paper is usually recyclable (handy tip: is it easy to tear?), but foil or metallic paper or paper with additives like metallic flakes and glitter are not. Tissue paper also does not belong in recycling -- put it in general trash.

Flatten boxes before putting them in your cart or recycling bin. Have the kids stomp on them in a fun, post-Christmas celebration.

The DNR also asks you to limit as much food waste as possible this year because it can lead to some dire consequences for the environment when it reaches the landfill.

“While food waste may not seem like the most concerning item to put in a landfill, landfills are designed to push out air and oxygen, meaning that food breaks down in a landfill generates methane, a greenhouse gas that’s 28 times more powerful than carbon dioxide,” the DNR’s Casey Lamensky said.

Other useful recycling tips:

Plastic bags and wraps snag the recycling equipment. Some stores collect bags for recycling, so check where you do your shopping, particularly supermarkets.

Similarly, Christmas lights can get tangled in the equipment. Check with your local recycler about seasonal recycling programs for broken light strings. If not, they go in the trash.

Don’t put batteries or electronics in your recycling bin. Check with your local recycler about dropping them off. Rechargeable batteries have been known to start fires in collection trucks and disposal facilities.

Find a more complete list of holiday recycling tips on the DNR website. You’ll also find more advice from the DNR on reducing food waste year-round by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.