Green Bay police see increase in burglaries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are reminding people to report any suspicious people or activity amid an increase in home burglaries in a west-side neighborhood.

Officers responded to about 10 home burglaries in the Mather Heights neighborhood between Mather St. and Velp Ave. since September. Police say guns, electronics, and cash were among the items stolen. Most of the burglaries happened in the daytime.

Police are going door-to-door to interview neighbors for potential leads and also give them burglary alert forms.

The Green Bay Police Department offers these tips to secure your valuables:

Lock your doors and windows

Keep important things locked in a safe

Add identifying marks to your valuables

Keep a copy of serial numbers

Take photos of your belongings to help police identify them later

