Greater Green Bay Y.M.C.A Planning New Allouez Location

It will replace the current Broadview Y.M.C.A in Allouez
GB YMCA
GB YMCA(Emily Reilly)
By Emily Reilly
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Y.M.C.A announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview Y.M.C.A in Allouez.

The new $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, South of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.

The Greater Green Bay Y.M.C.A says they will expand programs and add a community center at the new space to meet growing demand.

“Our core programs are mission-based programs in youth development.. that’s youth sports.. that’s aquatics,” says Sean Elliott, the President and C.E.O of Greater Green Bay Y.M.C.A, “That’s youth, teens, and family. We’re looking to find more space because we find that our space is capable of serving more kids and more families.”

Construction of the 80,000 square foot facility will take about a year-and-a-half. There aren’t any plans for the existing Broadview building after the new location is open for business.

The YMCA is also announcing a fth location in partnership with Capital Credit Union. ‘The Ridge’ Y.M.C.A on Main Street in Ashwaubenon will open this spring.

“I want to express our excitement for working with the YMCA family and our residents to develop what I am sure will be a big win for our entire community,” says Jim Rafter, Allouez Village President.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies responded to Highway 29 where an officer accidentally shot and wounded...
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Erika Beyer testifies at her ex-husband's murder trial
Ex-wife testifies at Matthew Beyer’s murder trial
Traffic backs up on I-41 behind a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. A plume of smoke can...
State Patrol identifies driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-41
Manish Patel in Outagamie County court in 2007
Kaukauna man convicted of girlfriend’s miscarriage, who fled from justice, loses appeal

Latest News

Shattuck Middle School in Neenah
Neenah leaders reject rezoning for Shattuck school site redevelopment
A pile of the 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills seized by Lake Winnebago Area drug agents in...
Lake Winnebago drug unit seizes 54,000 suspected fentanyl pills
Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy
December 8 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the snow