Greater Green Bay Y.M.C.A Planning New Allouez Location

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Y.M.C.A announced its plan to construct a new building that will replace the current Broadview Y.M.C.A in Allouez.

The new $34 million full-service facility will be built at the Broadview soccer complex, South of Highway 172, between East River Drive and Libal Street.

The Greater Green Bay Y.M.C.A says they will expand programs and add a community center at the new space to meet growing demand.

“Our core programs are mission-based programs in youth development.. that’s youth sports.. that’s aquatics,” says Sean Elliott, the President and C.E.O of Greater Green Bay Y.M.C.A, “That’s youth, teens, and family. We’re looking to find more space because we find that our space is capable of serving more kids and more families.”

Construction of the 80,000 square foot facility will take about a year-and-a-half. There aren’t any plans for the existing Broadview building after the new location is open for business.

The YMCA is also announcing a fth location in partnership with Capital Credit Union. ‘The Ridge’ Y.M.C.A on Main Street in Ashwaubenon will open this spring.

“I want to express our excitement for working with the YMCA family and our residents to develop what I am sure will be a big win for our entire community,” says Jim Rafter, Allouez Village President.

