Gov. Evers launches $ 2 Million Veteran Rental Assistance Program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers announced the application period is now open for the new $2 million Veterans Rental Assistance Program, as announced as part of the governor’s $ 10 million investment to support Wisconsin veterans. The program aims to address housing insecurity and homelessness among Wisconsin veterans and provide housing assistance statewide.

“The last thing our veterans should have to worry about is whether they can afford to keep a roof over their heads at night,” said Gov. Evers. “We have to keep working to ensure our veterans have access to affordable housing, mental and behavioral health services, and the education and skills training they need to be successful in civilian life.”

Similar to the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, income eligibility will be up to 80 percent of the county median income. The program will be managed by the DOA’s Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources and is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Applications and additional program information is available at vrapwi.com and 1-800-891-9276.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.