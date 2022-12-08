Fire causes $40,000 damage to Appleton apartment

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton firefighters had a fire at an apartment complex out 15 minutes of arriving, but it still caused $40,000 in damage to an apartment on Woodmere Court.

The fire department was dispatched to a report of a fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment at about 6:30 Wednesday night. Firefighters could see flames and smoke through the window.

The man who lived in the apartment got out, and more fire crews searched the building to make sure all of the other tenants got out safely. No injuries were reported. The tenant can’t go back to his damaged apartment and is getting help from the Red Cross.

The fire department is adding another red bulb to their fire station wreaths -- their 3rd so far this holiday season -- to raise awareness of residential fires. It’s also using the situation to remind everyone to remain present, and alert, in the kitchen when they’re cooking.

