CLOUDS INCREASE TONIGHT... SNOW STILL POSSIBLE FOR SOME TOMORROW

Skies continue to be mostly clear across the Northwoods as high pressure moves directly over the Great Lakes. This is the calm before the storm as the next winter system forms in Oklahoma.

The Fox Valley and the lakeshore will see a little more sun into the afternoon, but skies won’t be as bright as what our friends in northern Wisconsin will have. High temperatures this afternoon will still be in the low to middle 30s.

Clouds will increase tonight as our next weathermaker comes closer. Look for a round of wet snow late tonight and through tomorrow, mainly from Green Bay and to the SOUTH. Most folks in the Fox Valley and east-central Wisconsin will get 1-3″. A little more snow may fall farther to the southwest. Some mixed precipitation may blend in at times. Drivers should be prepared for some slippery roads tomorrow and allow themselves extra travel time.

Other than some passing flakes Saturday night, the weekend looks drier. That said, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Another storm system will arrive on Tuesday and into Wednesday. It’s probably going to churn up lots of wind and messy weather. Much of eastern Wisconsin will likely see rain, with wet snow and mixed precipitation to the north and west of the Fox Valley... Keep informed with forecast updates on this weathermaker!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 1-5 MPH

FRIDAY: E 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds gradually decreasing, with more sun NORTH. Cool and calm. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late snow SOUTH. LOW: 27, then rising late

FRIDAY: Cloudy and brisk. Wet snow, mainly from Green Bay and SOUTH... 1-3″ for most folks. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies. Continued cool. Some flakes at NIGHT. Very little to no accumulation. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool again. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops late, with wet snow or a wintry mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 40 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Rainy and windy, with wet snow NORTH. HIGH: 42

