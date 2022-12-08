Child reports being approached by stranger in Oshkosh promising candy and a puppy

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is asking the public for any information about a suspicious incident reported by a child early Thursday afternoon.

The child was left in a vehicle while a parent went inside a store on the 1000-block of N. Washburn St. The child says an older man approached the vehicle and asked if the child wanted candy. He also told the child he had a puppy.

There was no physical contact, and the man left. Police say he was described as a white man, possibly around 80 years old, driving an older, gray, minivan-style vehicle. The incident happened around noon and police were notified 20 minutes later.

Police are investigating. Any member of the public with information should call Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700 or they can provide information anonymously through Winnebago County Crime Stoppers, (920) 231-8477, or with the P3 app for iPhone and Android devices.

